Authorities have yet to resolve fatal hit and run

Six months after the July 1 hit-and-run death of 21-year-old Roberto Palomar-Espinoza, authorities have released no new information about the collision.

Palomar-Espinoza's body was found along Fremont Street in northern Carson Valley after being hit earlier that morning.

"This holiday season has been hard on our family," said aunt Maria Prado Espinosa. "The more time passes the more some of us have a hard time adjusting, you will think that time would heal our wound, but it seems to make it worse."

Prado Espinosa said the family hasn't heard from the investigators in the case.

The Record-Courier has contacted them, as well.

His aunt said he was walking home after attending a party.

"The not knowing is hard," Prado Epinosa said. "We are trying to go on with our lives, but it is hard. We can't move on until we know what happened and why someone killed him and left him there on the side of the road like if he was nothing."

Anyone with information may contact Douglas County Investigator Leland Love at 782-6299 or llove@douglasnv.us, or Trooper Doug Hildebrand at 775-687-9717 or dhildebrand@dps.state.nv.us, regarding case No. 170700025. Callers may also contact Secret Witness at 782-7463.

His death was one of a dozen to occur on Douglas County's highways during 2017, and he was one of two pedestrians killed in Carson Valley over the year.

The most dangerous intersection in Carson Valley was Highway 88 and Centerville where on Oct. 18 a Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School basketball player and her great-grandmother were killed in a collision.

The deaths renewed calls for a traffic signal at the intersection of Highway 88 and Centerville Lane.

A roundabout is planned at the intersection to slow down traffic.

Including the three deaths from collisions that occurred at the intersection, 2017 was tied for the most deadly on county highways in the last 11 years.

With only four fatalities, 2016 was one of the least deadly on Douglas County highways in the last decade.

It was the second lowest number of fatalities in a decade, matching 2014. The lowest number was in 2010 when just three people died.

Jan. 13 Ashley Bursey, 23, died of injuries received in a Dec. 29, 2016, collision at Highway 88 and Centerville Lane.

Jan. 17, Ava Gray, 21 months, was killed when a pickup failed to stop at Highway 395 and Johnson Lane, striking the rear of the vehicle she was in.

Feb. 15 Donald David Chisolm, 69, killed when he drifted off Highway 395 near China Spring.

April 24 Chris Oakden, 53, was killed when he collided head-on into a truck at Highway 395 and Ray May Way.

June 26 Sranthon Bunnag, 52, was a passenger in a minivan that was hit head-on at Highway 50 in Glenbrook

July 1 Roberto Palomar-Espinoza, 21, was killed while walking along Fremont Street in Johnson Lane

July 4 Carson City residents Moriah Ann Williams, 38, and Thomas William Guard, 52, were killed when the Scion they were in crossed the centerline on Kingsbury Grade.

Sept. 17 Rosendo Ramirez Amaya, 54, was reportedly lying down on Highway 395 near Industrial when he was hit by a northbound Toyota minivan.

Sept. 30 Pollock Pines resident Justin A. Breese, 19, was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle on Highway 50 near Spooner Summit.

Oct. 18, Beverly Louise Phillips, 80, and her great-granddaughter Kimber Palma were killed at Centerville and 88 when the vehicle they were in pulled out into the path of a truck.