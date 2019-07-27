Author to speak at Living Word Fellowship

Living Word Fellowship is hosting guest speaker Rev. Deborah Cofer at its church, 824 Pb’aul, in Gardnerville.

Cofer is founder and president of Steams in the Desert International and overseas ministries in Indian.

She will speak 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9 and 10 and 10 a.m. Aug. 11.

Steams in the Desert shelters feeds and educates 75 children, 54 widows and supports 35 pastors, a leper colony and other projects.

She is an international speaker and professional artist.

For more information, contact Pastor Gene at 265-3235.