Austin’s House Poker Run is Saturday

The 2019 Austin’s House Poker Run will be winding its way through Douglas and Alpine counties on Saturday.

The route starts 9 a.m. at the Coldwell Banker Select Office in in Minden where participants will pick up their pins and tickets.

From there poker runners head to the Genoa Bar and then to Markleeville, before travelling over Monitor Pass to Iggy and Squiggy’s at Holbrook Station.

The poker run wraps up at Heritage Park where there will be live music and prize drawings.

The poker run supports Austin’s House, which has been open a dozen years in northern Douglas County.

The nonprofit provides emergency shelter and care for children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. The home provides a place for boys and girls from birth to 18 until they are reunited with their families or long-term placement is arranged.

Named after Austin Kirby, a teen who took his own life in 2005, the shelter was constructed entirely with private donations.

Donations may be mailed to PO Box 1923, Minden, NV 89423.