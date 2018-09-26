Audit committee to hold workshops

It will be the middle of November before members of the newly formed Douglas County Audit Committee will be doing monthly workshops for its members.

Grand jurors called for the committee to be established in their Tiregate report issued in March.

Commissioner Dave Nelson, who serves on the committee, said members have met twice and expressed a desire to hold a less formal meeting.

"Two or three members voiced the opinion that they wanted to have workshops where they could have a little looser atmosphere," he said. "They want to address things with a more open discussion, get to know each other better and have (consultant) Moss Adams inform us about our procedures and requirements will be."

Commissioner Nancy McDermid suggested having a lunch meeting where they could sit down and socialize.

She related that the new Chief Financial Officer Terri Willoughby, who arrives Oct. 1, will be expected to staff the audit meetings.

Recommended Stories For You

She said that person has been involved with audit committees in other jurisdictions and would be a help to the audit committee.

Moss Adams is continuing its work on the county's risk assessment, and an internal audit is not yet finished, McDermid said.

Commissioner Larry Walsh said he agreed that having at least one meeting is a good idea.

Nelson agreed to delaying the workshop until all the parties are available.

Moss Adams was hired in July by the county as the auditor for $110,000 in the wake of the $1 million Tiregate embezzlement.

The firm will develop the internal audit policy and a plan to identify risks and take steps to minimize the chance the county will suffer another large theft like that from the motorpool.

The Nevada Division of Investigation is conducting the probe into the $1 million in tires that were charged to the county but never made it to county vehicles. Any criminal charges arising from the thefts would be prosecuted by the Nevada Attorney General's Office. No information has been released as a result of that investigation.

"This is still an open case and an ongoing investigation," spokeswoman Kim Smith said.

An insurance claim to recover the county's loss is waiting on the results of the investigation.

Vehicle Maintenance Director Chris Oakden worked on vehicles using county supplies, in addition to purchasing tires, according to the Douglas County Grand Jury.

The thefts were reported to county officials not long before the April 2017 collision that claimed Oakden's life.

Grand jurors found that Oakden moved his activities off-site after a 2012 inquiry into his activities, with some of the purchases never making it to any county facility.

"Instead he used his personal vehicle to drive them as far as Sacramento, and then sold them to private individuals," the report said.

More than 400 commercial truck tires that didn't fit any county vehicles were purchased during 2016-17.