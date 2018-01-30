Audit clean despite tire thefts

Even as tens of thousands of dollars of tires were rolling out the door, Douglas County was being lauded for its financial expertise.

On Thursday morning, Douglas County commissioners are scheduled to hear the county's annual financial report prior to a discussion on safeguards to prevent future thefts of public property.

In July 2016, Douglas County received a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report.

Chief Financial Officer Vicki Moore said she plans to submit the 2016-17 report for another award. If successful, it would be the fourth year the county has received the award.

Nevada law requires an independent audit of local governments' financial statements every year by a qualified certified public accountant.

Douglas budget officials presented the opinions and findings of the auditor at the Dec. 21, 2017, commission meeting as required by law.

Commissioners are also scheduled to discuss a report on the adoption of a fraud, waste and abuse program designed to prevent future thefts.

The program establishes a means to report fraud, track reports and submitting reports for follow-up. It also recommends employee training on the program.

Prepared by the firm, Moss Adams, the program will establish a hotline employees and residents can call at any time of the day or night to report fraud.