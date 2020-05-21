Attorney seeks expedited Park 2500 hearing

Two days after a petition to overturn a development agreement between Douglas County and Park Cattle Holdings was filed, an attorney for the Parks filed for an expedited hearing on a motion challenging the petition’s legality.

In addition to working the first mail-in primary election, the staff of the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s Office are certifying a petition to place a development agreement between Park Cattle Holdings and Douglas County on the ballot.

Last week Park attorney Mark Forsberg filed a motion in a lawsuit seeking to stop the county from certifying the petition.

Forsberg is challenging the petition, saying that the county’s action was administrative, not legislative, and therefore not subject to a referendum under Nevada law.

Jeanne Shizuru, who is married to County Commissioner Dave Nelson, is one of the organizers of the petition drive. Also listed as organizers are commission candidates Walt Nowosad and Mark Gardner, Alpine View resident Elle Waller and Minden resident Lynn Muzzy, who is married to Gardner’s co-campaign manager Jan Muzzy.

Petitioners sought a delay in the court case on the petition in order to obtain counsel and to finish gathering signatures, which they turned in on May 11 two days before Forsberg filed his motion.

In addition to providing the right of way for the northern portion of Muller Lane Parkway, the development agreement also provides easements for several culverts under Highway 88 and caps any development on 1,044 acres of Park Cattle land north of Minden and Gardnerville at 2,500 units.

Today, Douglas County commissioners are being asked to ante up another $400,000 in matching funds for a federal highway grant to construct that portion of Muller Lane Parkway.

The county has already applied for a $16 million grant, which if approved, would require $4 million in matching funds.

Commissioners authorized staff to submit the application for the grant in an amount not to exceed $18 million on May 7, beating the May 18 deadline.

A $20 million cost estimate includes contingency funding, and would build 2.4 miles of Muller Lane Parkway from Montera south.

Another lawsuit, filed by the owners of property along Orchard Road, is challenging the parkway’s right of way along the back of their properties.

There is a third lawsuit filed by Park Cattle over the denial of a project on Klauber Ranch property between Winhaven and the East Fork of the Carson River just south of Muller Lane that would be settled by the development agreement.