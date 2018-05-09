Attic fire closes Minden Elementary School

Minden Elementary School students are being transported to Douglas High School after a fire closed the elementary school on Wednesday morning.

First reported as smoke in the library at around 9:45 a.m. East Fork Fire Protection District units from across the Valley responded.

By the time firefighters arrived minutes later, the smoke had grown exponentially.

Teachers and staff were evacuated, and the fire fighters quickly got the blaze under control.

According to East Fork Fire District Chief Tod Carlini, school district maintenance personnel were attempting to suppress the fire with fire extinguishers before fire crews arrived.

In total, four engines, two ambulances, a ladder truck, and three chief officers responded along with deputies.

Recommended Stories For You

Reportedly a fan coil in the library's attic had caught fire.

"The fire was isolated to a heating and air conditioning unit," said Carlini. "The unit was significantly damanged."

After firefighters extinguished the fire, they had their hands full clearing the smoke from the building.

The school's staff along with deputies directed parents away with their children as they came to drop them off.

Students who had already arrived or were on busses as well as faculty were relocated to the Douglas High School parking lot for pick-up, and robo calls were issued to parents.

"Fire Marshall Steve Eisele will be working with school officials to evaluate the case," Carlini said.

It was the second electrical fire in two days.

A transformer is being blamed for a fire at the Gardnerville Chevron on Tuesday night.

The fire occurred at around 10 p.m. and charred a power pole and set fire to the junipers below.

The gas station was open on Wednesday morning and customers were coming and going.