Atmospheric river puts big dent in dry year

Light snow flurries fell in Carson Valley on Saturday morning as another spring storm lined up to hit Western Nevada.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lake Tahoe through 5 a.m. Sunday with accumulations of 2-5 inches, with up to 10 inches near the crest.

Forecasters warned motorists that roads at Lake Tahoe could be slick mainly after 6 p.m. Saturday.

As of Saturday morning, Heavenly Ski Resort reported receiving 30 inches of snow over the past week.

During the same period, Minden reported receiving 1.52 inches of precipitation. A rain gauge in Genoa recorded 3.18 inches over the week.

The Carson River basin more than doubled its snow water equivalent since Feb. 14, according to telemetry maintained by the Natural Resource Conservation Service.

Recommended Stories For You

On Valentine's Day the Carson River basin was at 38 percent. On Saturday that number was up to 88 percent. The basin has had 92 percent of its average precipitation since Oct. 1.

Monitor Pass actually climbed to 103 percent of average for this time of year.

Carson Pass at the headwaters of the West Fork was at 91 percent on Saturday. Ebbetts Pass at the top of the East Fork was at 83 percent on March 21. No reading was available for Thursday or Friday, though 27 inches of snow fell at the site over the two days.