Atmospheric river coming to Western Nevada brings chance of flooding

Carry with you the following: tire chains, flashlight, ice scraper, snow shovel, first aid supplies, extra clothes/gloves, blanket, flares and non-perishable food/water

Check the following before you go: Tires, brakes, lights, battery, wipers, defroster, heater and vehicle fluid levels

Use extra caution on bridges and ramps, as they may be icy

Slow down on winter roads — speed limits are based on road and weather conditions

Only travel in winter weather when absolutely necessary, and leave early to provide enough time to safely reach your destination

Remove snow and ice from all vehicle windows, mirrors and lights prior to driving

A high wind warning is in effect until Thursday morning, however the National Weather Service in Reno issued a flood warning on top of the high winds.

Winds will continue from the southwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Wind prone areas could see 70+ mph gusts. Strong cross winds and travel restrictions are likely to impact high profile vehicles especially along Highway 395/Interstate 580. Localized damage to trees and fences may occur along with possible power outages in Western Nevada

Starting tonight at 10 p.m. through Thursday, a moderate to strong atmospheric river will bring significant precipitation to the region. This storm will be the first true test of the hydrologic system this season after the extreme conditions last season followed by a hot and dry summer and fall, NWS said.

Creeks and streams in the mountains and foothills are expected to rise rapidly and minor flooding is possible tonight into Thursday. Recent burn scars from the past few years will also bring a higher risk for flooding or possible debris flows.

Mainstem rivers are also expected to rise significantly, but no flooding is currently forecast. Persons living along small creeks and streams should monitor the latest weather information at weather.gov/reno and be prepared to take action should flooding occur.