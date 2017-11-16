Atmospheric river brings urban flooding

Forecasts for urban and small stream flooding came true on Thursday as an atmospheric river brought more than an inch of rain to parts of Carson Valley.

Streets across the county filled with water, while motorists reported mud and debris on Kingsbury Grade.

Douglas County deputies reported flooding on Tilman Lane in the Gardnerville Ranchos between Cardinal Court and Yellow Jacket around 9:45 a.m., describing it as a "pretty good river."

Minden Weather Watcher Stan Kapler said 1.23 inches of rain fell in the Douglas County seat by 6 a.m. Thursday.

A weather gauge in Genoa showed 2.81 inches had fallen by 9:30 a.m. A gauge in Johnson Lane recorded 1.03 inches fell in northern Carson Valley.

No damage was reported, but a power outage affected 1,100 Glenbrook NV Energy customers at 10 p.m.

Several 40 mph wind gusts were reported in central Carson Valley where a high wind warning was in effect on Wednesday.

That warning was downgraded to an advisory on Thursday morning.

Snow levels were above 7,000 feet on Thursday morning but were expected to drop by today with the Tahoe Basin seeing 6,500 foot levels.

The Carson River was well below flood stage on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The West Fork at Woodfords was expected to crest at 11,6 feet, short of the 14-foot flood stage. The East Fork is forecast to crest at 4.5 feet, short of the 8-foot flood stage.

The forecast for Friday includes a slight chance of rain and snow, then mostly sunny. There's a chance for another storm to bring rain late Sunday night and Monday.