Association issues call for artists

Carson Valley Art Association is announcing the call for artists for their annual Scholarship Benefit Art Show. This is a judged show, and high school entries are welcome.

Art must be framed or gallery wrapped and wired to hang. No sawtooth hangers, uni-frames, crafts, jewelry nor published works will be accepted. Art is to be submitted 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 1 at the CVIC Hall, 1501 Esmeralda Ave., in Minden.

Registration fees are per entry for a maximum of three entries: members $6 each piece; non-members $12 each piece; high school students $5 each piece. Fees are non-refundable. No membership fees will be accepted at receiving.

The show opens to the public 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 2 with a reception at 6 p.m. Doors open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 3.

A Silent Auction will conclude at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and a U-Pick-It-Raffle will conclude at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 4.

Artwork must be picked up immediately following the closing on Nov. 4. Entry forms will be available during registration Nov. 1, or earlier at gadZooks!, Heartstrings, or East Fork Gallery in Gardnerville.

For information contact Nancy Bargman at dncbarg@charter.net or 782-7074.