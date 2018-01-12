Assessment appeals due Tuesday

The deadline to file a property assessment appeal is Tuesday, according to the Douglas County Assessor's Office.

Assessor Doug Sonnemann said the appeal period was extended to Jan. 16 due to the observance of Martin Luther King Day on Monday.

As of Wednesday, no appeals had been filed, Sonnemann said.

The Douglas County Board of Equalization meets on Feb. 14 to consider any appeals.

Property tax is based on the value set by the assessor's office.

Residents may appeal that value, but must do so by the 5 p.m. deadline. The Board of Equalization doesn't have any control over tax rates.

Appeal forms are available from the assessor's office.

Douglas County's total tax roll cracked $3 billion for the first time since the Great Recession.

According to the Assessor's Office, Douglas property was assessed at $3.03 billion, up from $2.93 billion in 2017.

Caesar's Entertainment tops the list of largest gross assessed values in the count with $78.8 million. The company owns both Harrah's and Harvey's casinos in Stateline, and accounts for 2.6 percent of the county's total valuation.

Edgewood Company is the second highest value property owner in the county with $49.1 million.

According to the Assessor's Office, 980 homes were sold in Carson Valley during 2017, up from 941 in 2016.

Of those 850 were five years old or older, compared to 845 during the previous year.

The average sales price for a Carson Valley home was $403,354 during the year, with the average square footage at 1,988.

The average sales price for the 114 homes sold at Lake Tahoe during the same year was $1.32 million.

Sonnemann said two of those sales at $8 million each in the fourth quarter of the year bumped the average up from $969,092 in 2016.