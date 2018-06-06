ASPIRE senior balances education and motherhood

Two years ago, 18 year-old ASPIRE Senior Cynthia Gomez-Martinez found out she was pregnant, but that didn't stop her desire to graduate with a high school diploma.

"It's been hard," she said. "But I knew it was important to my mom that I graduate and she's been very supportive since the beginning in helping me make that happen."

Gomez-Martinez transferred to ASPIRE Academy as a junior.

"Having to walk the hallways as big as I was and having everyone know was hard," she said. "I still had people who were really supportive, but I made the decision to come to ASPIRE. I was also credit deficient and I knew making the change could help me catch up and graduate on time."

Gomez-Martinez said she had to balance her schoolwork with parenthood and family and home responsibilities, but receiving a diploma is what kept her going.

"Personally, I think I am an amazing mom," said Gomez-Martinez. "I'm loving and take care of Sequoia, but I thinks there's more to it than that. I want to be able to support him and give him things to help him succeed and this is just one ticket to help me do that."

Recommended Stories For You

She said a lot of her success is through the help from her family.

"Technically, I am a single mother with the help from my mom and sister," said Gomez-Martinez. "If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be where I am today."

She said her mom and sister have been very supportive from the beginning when it comes to helping her with her son and schoolwork.

"It's been hard to work around each others' schedules, but I am so thankful for my mom and sister," she said.

After graduation, Gomez-Martinez plans to attend the nursing program at Western Nevada College to achieve a nursing degree and license. From there she wants to go into social work.

"I've gone through a lot and I want to help other kids and let them know they have a way out," she said.

Gomez-Martinez wants to leave her underclassmen with the message to never give up.

"I had my son when I was 16 years old and I'm graduating this 2018," she said. "If I can do it, anyone can do it. No matter what you're going through in life or at school, just remember that some day you're going to make it out with something you did, something you accomplished and can be proud of."