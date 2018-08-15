Arts Council kicks off concert series

The Carson Valley Arts Council will kick off its 2018-2019 Concert Series on Oct. 5 bringing diverse music performers from across the country to local community and schools. This year we have added a sixth concert, said Sharon Schlegel, executive director of the Carson Valley Arts Council.

The 2018-2019 Concert Series will showcase performers from the Reno-based band, The Sextones, to country performers from Nashville, Texas, and New Orleans.

The concert series still has openings for sponsorships. Half page ads, quarter page ads, and business card-sized ads or simply company mentions still are available. All sponsorship donations go toward the costs of the concerts. Anyone who would like to sponsor a concert or place an ad in our program, contact the CVAC Box Office at 775-782-8207 or by email at cvartscouncil@yahoo.com for rates.

Season tickets are now on sale at the CVAC office or at our website. Friends of CVAC may purchase tickets for $90 per person; general public are $115 per person. Become a Friend of CVAC and save on season tickets.

Again this year we have Three-Pack Tickets. Friends and non-members may purchase any three concert tickets instead of the regular season package. Prices for the Three-Pack Tickets are: CVAC Friends $50 and general public $65.

To purchase Season Tickets, Three-Pack Tickets or individual concert tickets: Call 775-782-8207, online at http://www.cvartscouncil.com or at the CVAC office, 1572 Hwy 395, Suite A, Minden, 89423.

Individual concert tickets will be available during business hours at the Douglas County Community Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Advance ticket prices are available until noon on concert days.