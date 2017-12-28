Artist Vickie Kingman at Copeland Gallery

Carson Valley Arts Council presents watercolor artist Vickie Kingman at the Copeland Gallery in Minden from Jan. 3 through March 1. The exhibit can be viewed Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A reception for Kingman will be held 5-7 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Copeland Gallery. Meet the artist and preview her work. All work is available for purchase.

For the last four years Kingman has been giving watercolor classes in Gardnerville. She enjoys sharing new ideas and approaches with her students. Summer classes usually experiment with "Wet into Wet" techniques, while in winter they explore more traditional aspects.

Her "artistic" background is quite diverse, in a broader sense. Living in South Lake Tahoe for almost 20 years she was active with the Community Theatre and Children's Theatre. She was a director and actor, as well as founder of the Tahoe Valley Players, which performed outdoors in the park.

Trained as a vocalist she sang with many bands in the Tahoe, Reno and Sacramento area.

Most recently Kingman traveled with the Fulton Street Jazz Band to various jazz festivals.

Locally, she has been a member of Tahoe Art League, Carson Valley Art Association, Nevada Art Association and East Fork Co-Op. Vickie's first gallery experience came when the Lone Tree Gallery, Gardnerville displayed her photography. She presented the "Feather Series," photos of the Nevada Indians at Pow Wows in as many different locations as she could. That mushroomed, into several other Nevada and California galleries showing her work. Most recently this series was highlighted at the Main Street Gallery in Genoa.

"Throughout my life I have always kept taking classes, both in oils and watercolor, such as: San Antonio Art Institute, Mendocino Art Center, University of California, Chico, Eugene, Oregon, Folsom Junior College and many more. I love to teach; it is the best way to learn," Kingman said.

Information, the Carson Valley Arts Council office at 782-8207 or http://www.cvartscouncil.com to learn more about CVAC and upcoming events. The Copeland Gallery is located at1572 US Hwy 395, Minden (corner of Highway 395 and County Road).