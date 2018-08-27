Artist show starts Sept. 4 at Copeland

Carson Valley Arts Council presents local artist Camille Howard. Camille will be showing her mixed media works at the Copeland Cultural Arts Center Gallery. The show runs Sept. 4 through Oct. 28. Camille's work will be available for sale throughout the exhibit.

The council will be hosting an artist's reception 5-7 p.m. Sept 7 at the Copeland Gallery. Refreshments will be served and it is free to the public.

Howard started painting in 1970 when her neighbor dragged her to a ceramic class at the park in San Fernando, Calif. Within three months, she was looking for more knowledge and found several traditional ceramic studios.

She took as many classes as they offered, and then from as many traveling teachers that her budget would allow. She was hooked.

Howard and her husband, Paul, moved to Gardnerville in January of 2002. So she started taking pictures of everywhere they went. Howard estimates that she probably has 500 pictures so far.

"What a joy to find all these wonderful places to paint – the rivers, mountains, barns, eagles, hawks and all the wildlife, everything I could imagine," Howard said.

Recommended Stories For You

Howard has taught at Children's Museum and several schools in Carson City, Pleasant Valley Elementary School in Pleasant Valley and at Brown Elementary in Reno. She also teaches children the making and painting of bowls for the Empty Bowls program in Douglas County schools benefitting Carson Valley Food closet.

For additional information or questions call 782-8207 or visit http://www.cvartscouncil.com. The Copeland Gallery is located at 1572 Highway 395, Minden. The Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.