Artist Mechele Johnson at Copeland Gallery

Artwork from Mechele Johnson will be on display at the Copeland Gallery through July 2, and a reception will be held tonight from 5-7 p.m.

Johnson has been creating art all her life, but her passion has generally focused on painting.

"In the first grade, I was entered into a coloring contest for Walt Disney," said Johnson. "I used watercolor instead of crayons which won me first place with a hundred dollar bond and a tour of the studio."

Mechele put her art on hold to become a wife and mother, but after her children were older, she went back to it.

"Today I still carry my camera on me and take pictures of places that I find appealing," said Johnson. "In my style of painting I use watercolor, pen and ink to bring them more to life."

The Copeland Gallery is located at 1572 Highway 395, Minden, on the corner of 395 and County Road. For more information the Carson Valley Arts Council office can be reached at 782-8207.