Art show July 27 at Alpine museum

The Alpine Artists Exhibit, featuring Walt Monroe and other local artists will hold an opening reception 6-8 p.m. July 27 at the Alpine County Historical Museum.

The reception will celebrate the opening of the annual art exhibit at the Alpine County Historical Museum. This year will continue to feature Walt Monroe, but also will include works by regional artists Art Monroe, Dede Lyons, A.J. Chalmers , and Walter Long. These artists represent a collection of works by artists living in, or with connections to, Alpine County.

Walt Monroe and Walter Long are both well known for their paintings throughout the Carson Valley. A. J. Chalmers was well known as the brother of Lord Chalmers, mining magnet of Silver Mountain City, Calif., but also possessed considerable talent working in oils. Dede Lyons was the co-owner and operator of the Alpine Hotel in Markleeville and has left a considerable collection of pen and ink drawings as well as water colors. In her early 20s she was known in the Sacramento and San Francisco art scenes and associated with the artists at the Crocker Art Gallery. Art Monroe worked as a carpenter in Alpine County, but painted in his free time.

The works to be shown represent the many impressions of Alpine County, both of the land and the lives of the residents and visitors.

The show will continue through Aug. 27. The Alpine County Historical Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Sunday and is located on Schoolhouse Road in Markleeville.