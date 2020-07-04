Art scavenger hunt in July

The Carson Valley Arts Council is conducting an Art Scavenger Hunt through July 20.

This is a family-friendly activity that sends participants on a quest through Douglas County. The art council’s hunt features eight places where art pieces are located.

Entries will include the title or description of the art, where it is located, along with the entrant’s name, and phone number.

Scavenger Hunt form is available online at http://www.cvartscouncil.com or you can pick up a copy at the council’s offices at 1572 Highway 395, Minden. Completed answers are due by 5 p.m. July 20.

A winner will be selected from the correct answers and receive a one year CVAC membership and a $50 gift certificate to a local restaurant. Answers may be submitted through the following methods:

■ Drop off the completed paper copy at the CVAC offices, 1572 US Hwy 395, Minden. Paper copies can be printed by visiting cvartscouncil.com. Printed copies can also be mailed to CVAC, P.O. Box 244, Minden, NV 89423.

■ E-mail the completed form to cvartscouncil@yahoo.com.

For more information, contact Carson Valley Arts Council, cvartscouncil@yahoo.com or 775-782-8207.

Founded in April 2004, the Arts Council formed to support local artists, writers and performers and hosts gallery shows and concerts through the year.

The group is also working to restore the former Copeland Building in Minden, which once housed a hardware store and lumberyard at the beginning of the century.