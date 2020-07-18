Are you satisfied?

“The backslider in heart will be filled with his own ways, but a good man will be satisfied from above.”— Proverbs 14:14 (NKJV)

You’ve heard it said that the grass is always greener on the other side.

What’s true, though, is that the grass is always greener where you water it.

That thought is amplified when you consider what the Bible has to say about water and hold it up against this verse here in Proverbs.

Just a quick sample:

“Jesus answered and said to her ‘If you knew the gift of God, and who it is who says to you, ‘Give me a drink,’ you would have asked Him, and He would have given you living water.’” — John 4: 10

“He who believes in Me, as the scripture has said, out of his heart will flow rivers of living water.” — John 7:38

“For I will pour water on him who is thirsty, And floods on the dry ground; I will pour My Spirit on your descendants, And My blessing on your offspring; They will spring up among the grass Like willows by the watercourses.” — Isaiah 44:3-4

Water, throughout scripture, is used to describe or portray God’s Word and His blessing; His peace, His depth, and satisfaction in Him; and cleansing, purity or deliverance.

The common thread? Every one of those things, in their truest forms, comes directly — and only — from the hand of God.

So if the grass is greener where we water it, the question becomes, are we truly watering our lives?

When our “water” is from God — when it is His word, the Bible — then our lives and our hearts resemble that green field of grass we so desire — vibrant, fresh, firmly-rooted, free … alive — regardless of any external circumstance.

But if not from God — if from any other source — our “water” isn’t water at all.

Our lives wilt, particularly under heat or duress.

What was fresh becomes old and stale.

Without real water, we die.

When we seek satisfaction through our own means, we wither. We substitute the true and living water.

And in that, we’ll ultimately be left unsatisfied with our lives.

When God is in His rightful place as the first priority in our hearts, it seems that satisfaction just falls naturally into place.

Are you satisfied with life? Or are you left feeling constantly frustrated and unfulfilled?

There is a simple solution to your dissatisfaction.

It starts with where you find your water today.

