Applications sought for East Fork fire board

Citing family medical reasons, East Fork Fire Protection District Director Ken Garber resigned from the board on Friday.

One of the original directors appointed to the East Fork district board in 2017, his term comes up for election next year.

District directors are seeking applications from East Fork District 1, which includes much of the Gardnerville Ranchos.

They are required to appoint someone within 30 days of the vacancy.

Chief Tod Carlini said he expects directors to make an appointment at their 1 p.m. Aug. 22 meeting.

The term for the Director 1 position will expire on Dec. 31, 2020.

Applications will be accepted for the position through 4 p.m. Aug. 9, to give the district time to sort through candidates before the meeting.

To apply, submit a letter of interest with resume and complete and submit a declaration of application to Carlini, at 1694 County Road, Minden.

All necessary information and forms are available on the District’s website at eastforkfire.org or available at the District Office 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the district office, 1694 County Road, Minden. The district board meets at the County Road office.