Applications for Bessie Minor grants open

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation announced on Wednesday it's accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations in Carson Valley and the surrounding area. Grants will be awarded to select institutes that promote literacy, reading and writing skills and programs in the languages, sciences and interdisciplinary areas. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 15 and recipients will be announced May 1. The fund will consider applications for grants requesting a minimum of $500 to a maximum of $3,000.

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation awards grants to organizations that provide direct service to help with the implementation or expansion of literacy programs for children who are below grade level or experiencing difficulty reading, and also to develop reading and writing skills at all age levels. The foundation supports STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) as well. The foundation also occasionally supports programs for adults.

More than $450,000 in grants has been awarded since 2008. The foundation prefers to consider grants for programs instead of grants strictly for purchase of technology. The foundation also prefers to award grants to organizations that don't have access to large fundraising budgets and are local in nature. Grants are made only to nonprofit organizations certified as tax exempt. More information is available on the website.

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation was formed by the owners and founder of Swift Communications, which owns and operates The Record-Courier and http://www.recordcourier.com. Bessie Minor Swift was the mother of Philip Swift, the founder of Swift Communications. Bessie was born in Onaga, Kansas, on June 29, 1887. She was raised in Kansas City, and then moved to Blackburn, Missouri, where she taught school in a one-room schoolhouse. Phil recalls the importance of education was reinforced throughout his upbringing not so much through statements or concrete expectations, but more through the example of his mother's interest in English, reading, history and music.

Nonprofit organizations in the area are encouraged to apply.

For information visit http://www.bessieminorswift.org or email grants@bessieminorswift.org.