Anti-human trafficking speaker at LifePoint

Nationally recognized anti-human trafficking consultant and speaker John Vanek will return to the area for a Human Trafficking Awareness Seminar 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at LifePoint Church, 1095 Stephanie Way, Minden

The speech is hosted by LifePoint, Awaken, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Child care will be provided.

Vanek comes to share data and perspective, hoping to create a springboard that generates dialogue and community solutions.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Awaken Founder and Executive Director Melissa Holland also will speak, and both are hopeful for strong community engagement.

“When dealing with the world’s largest criminal enterprise, it is crucial local communities get involved,” Holland asserted. “Awaken is honored to be a part of the Minden community’s growing awareness and response to harms caused by human trafficking.”

According to LifePoint Church Elder and Missions Co-Chair J.D. Sullivan, the conference will target Douglas and Lyon County parents, educators, business owners and church members to raise awareness of the local human trafficking issue, to give people the tools to recognize and respond to warning signs, and to generate community solutions to end human trafficking.

