Annual commemorative 9/11 dinner set

The Sierra Nevada Republican Women have been hosting an annual event commemorating 9/11 every year since the tragedy occurred. This year's location is the Carson Valley Inn, Minden. Doors open at 5 p.m. for social gathering with a no host bar; dinner is served 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Reservations are required, see below for information.

Shirley Brooks-Jones, the retired director of fundraising for Ohio State University, will be this year's guest speaker. Jones was a passenger on Delta Flight 15 from Frankfurt to Atlanta on Sept. 11, 2001. A few hours into that flight, they were rerouted to Gander, Newfoundland due to the terrorist attacks. She was one of nearly 8,000 passengers who found themselves essentially stranded in Gander, a town of 10,000, for three days. It proved to be one of the most emotional and enduring experience of their lives, and lead to a lasting relationship. You may view a video on the guest speaker at youtube.com/watch?v=gJskIhGbDq4.

If you have a special memory associated with 9/11 you would like to share, please email it to maryatmaa@yahoo.com. It doesn't need to include too much detail; a short message will suffice.

Advance ticket prices are $45 each. No sales can be made at the door. Dinner choices include herb and pepper encrusted roasted prime rib of beef au jus, Atlantic salmon filet with dijon mustard and dill glaze, or a vegetarian option. All include salad, rolls and butter with triple chocolate tiger cake for dessert. The deadline for making reservations is Aug. 31, no later than 5 p.m. For questions or to make reservations, please contact Treasurer Bev Turner at SierraNvRepWomen@gmail.com, or call her at 408-209-6643. Make check payable to SNRW and mail to PO Box 2504, Minden, NV 89423 or make them online, SierraNvRepWomen@gmail.com./events.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com