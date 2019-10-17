Animal Rescue Relay hosts fundraiser

Animal Rescue Relay and Carson Valley Inn will be hosting a fundraiser “Strutts for Mutts” to support the Animal Rescue Relay in providing transport and rescue of abandoned and abused animals.

Animal Rescue Relay is a small 501(c)(3) IRS charitable organization dedicated to the transportation and rehoming of shelter and rescue animals.

Founded in May 2017 by Jean Feil, Heidi Neilson, and Nikki Foster, it soon gained two more directors, Kelly Pettit-Lopez, and Wendy Rader. The relay has transported approximately 500 animals, traveled 137,580 miles and 337 animals have been adopted.

The relay will have The Imaginator Syndicate performing during the dinner hour. A group of fun-loving actors who skip the script and leap on stage not knowing where they will land.

The Band Apothic will perform a unique mix of powerful vocal harmonies and crossing Clues, R&B, Contemporary Country and Americana.

Our rescue dogs will be available for adoption as they Strutt their stuff down the walkway and you can vote for the best dressed. The silent auction includes a timeshare in Kauai, golf, CCW certification, paintings, and many other items, as well a fundraiser drawing.

The event will take place from 5-10 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Carson Valley Inn Ballroom.

Tickets are $40 per person or $75 per couple. VIP tickets, includes free local wine, swag bag and special seating, are $80 per person or $150 per couple and this is limited seating.

For corporate sponsorship and whole table purchase as well as information, contact Kelly Petit-Lopez at (775) 230-4117.