Animal hides sought for service project

Hunters from Douglas County and surrounding areas are being called to help the Carson City Elks Lodge No. 2177 with an annual service project.

The lodge is collecting deer, antelope, elk and moose hides to make wheelchair gloves for veterans.

The project transforms the often-discarded part of animals into gloves that will be distributed to wheelchair-bound veterans at no cost.

To help, remove all meat from the hide so it can then be salted with table salt, not rock salt.

After salting the hide, roll its edges four to six inches to keep it soft and pliable.

Then, arrange for pickup by calling Mike Lampshire at 775-883-4196.

For information about the project, go to http://www.elks.org/vets/leather.cfm.