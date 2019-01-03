Anglers ring in new year at Topaz

Scores of anglers grabbed their fishing poles and headed to the shores of Topaz Lake for opening day on Tuesday.

The New Year's Day tradition has been popular for decades with the first reference to a fishing derby sponsored by the Topaz Lodge appearing in The Record-Courier in 1957.

Topaz Lake is open for fishing from one hour before sunrise to two hours after sunset Jan. 1-Sept. 30, excluding the area within the jetties of Topaz Marina, which is closed to fishing. Daily and possession limits are five trout, 10 mountain whitefish and 15 warm water game fish of which no more than five may be black bass.

Those younger than 16 years old are not required to have a fishing license. Anglers 16 or older must have a Nevada fishing license and a trout stamp, a Nevada short-term fishing permit, or a California fishing license. Two-rod stamps are valid in both states.

Topaz Lake is located along Highway 395, south of Gardnerville along the Nevada-California border. Boat launching is available at Topaz Marina and Douglas County Park. Douglas County Park also offers camping, electrical hook-ups, bathrooms, picnic tables and a playground.