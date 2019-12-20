Angels brought a dramatic message

The list of paraphernalia that has become such an important part of traditional Christmas celebrations are endless. For Christians, from whom the origin of Christmas is derived, the depiction of the manger scene and the singing of Christmas hymns is the most important Christmas symbol. Above the manger with baby Jesus in it, the holy family, wise men and shepherds in the background, there is always a beautiful Angel suspended above watching the whole scene. This picture is taken from the second chapter of St. Luke in the Bible which describes the visitation of the angels that announced the birth of Christ to shepherds tending sheep in the surrounding hills of Bethlehem.

However, the mere announcement of angels to the shepherds seems too plain and simple to explain the scope and magnitude of the Christmas celebrations that have developed over the years. Of course, to the shepherds the appearance of angels was, itself, a most dramatic experience for we read in verse 9, they were, “greatly afraid.’ Furthermore, these shepherds were probably Levitical shepherds raising sheep according to strict regulations for the sacrifices of worshippers in Jerusalem and were well acquainted with the writings of the prophets to Israel that Christ (The Messiah or Savior) would one day be born – and where. That is why the shepherds hasted to visit the Holy child lying in the manger of Bethlehem.

The point is, the significance given to the Christmas Holiday, the decorations and the

Elaborate celebrations cannot be logically comprehended or explained by either dazzling light displays, Santa Klaus or even a live depiction of the manger scene alone, no matter how authentic or dramatic they may be presented. The explanation needs more information which can easily be found in other Scripture passages concerning Christ, throughout the Bible.

Here are three condensed examples that give us a synopsis of why Christ’s birth was supremely significant and amazing. Isaiah 7:14: “Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a Son, and shall call His name Immanuel;” Col. 1:15-18 “All things were created through Him and for Him.

And – in Him all things consist.”; Phil. 2:9 “Therefore God also has highly exalted Him and given Him the name which is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow — and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.”

In these verses it is revealed that Jesus Christ is called “Immanuel” which means, “God with Us” or simply, “God in Human form.” The second verse teaches that it was Jesus who exercised the Creative power that Created everything that exists and He holds the universe together by His power.

The mystery is completed with the third passage which tells us that God the Father, has declared that Jesus is the supreme being above all creation and He will ultimately be acknowledged by every living thing to be superior above all other gods, demons, kings, or rulers and will be worshipped by every living being in heaven, on earth, and under the earth.

Pastor Gene Holman of Living Word Fellowship in Gardnerville is a member of Carson Valley Ministers’ Association.