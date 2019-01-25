An adventure in Yerington

So, preferring to drive about three hours roundtrip, rather than face the Carson City DMV, we set off to make an "outing of it" when I needed to get a replacement driver's license. Upon walking through the door that morning at the cozy little Yerington Department of Motor Vehicles I was surprised to find seven people ahead of me.

"Rats, the secret's out," I thought "Everyone in Carson Valley must know about this place now."

The first time I tried the Yerington option last year brought back sweet memories of when we moved to Gardnerville and got our first taste of living in a small town. Remember when the old DMV building was on County Road where the fire station is now and you literally got up and moved from chair-to-chair as you progressed in line? Then there was that hand-drawn picture of an eye on the wall labeled "eye chart." Ah, those were the days when we delighted in the feeling we had moved to Mayberry R.F.D.

But so much for the nostalgia — let's get back to my recent experience at the DMV. As it turns out, most of the seven people waiting in there that morning had brought company with them, so it was my turn in no time at all. Done in minutes and ready to see what the town had to offer, we ventured out. We had heard "Sherry's Stage Stop" was a family restaurant and saloon that is not to be missed. It's known to the inner circle as "Yerington's best kept secret with the best prices and service." So we checked it out and were delighted with what we found. The place is one of a kind, quaint and decorated in a turn of the century style with many hand touches right down to the finish of the woodwork. The owners, Sherry and Coy are really something too, each of them being talented, retired show people. Their musical backgrounds date back to Tennessee Ernie Ford. The songs playing softly in the background are recordings of some of their stage performances and they both have amazing voices. However, our delight in this surprise find wasn't over yet because it is after all, a restaurant, so of course there was the food.

Really good 1/3-to 1/2-pound fire-grilled Angus beef burgers are a big hit, with nine combinations from which to choose including the "Calamity Jane." It's a triple deck burger with pepper jack, American and Swiss cheese topped with bacon and cheddar-jack stuffed onion rings. They also serve a variety of other sandwiches both hot and cold, plus soups and appetizers. Dinners are fresh and thoughtfully prepared and include hand-cut to order steaks, succulent prime rib, several chicken choices, poached salmon, jumbo prawns, plus pasta, and vegetarian dishes along with interesting daily specials. We can't wait to go back on Valentine's Day when in addition to the regular dinner menu they will feature five-course dinner specials including one half or whole-pound lobster tail, your choice of prime rib or chateaubriand for two, with scrumptious desserts and champagne. Reservations are required for that night; call 463-3707 to make them, and checkout their website thinksherrys.com.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com