Alpine woodturner offers demonstration in Carson

Woodfords woodturner Dave Mills will be offering a demonstration of his work 5-8 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Carson City Art Gallery,

Mills said he likes to turn items that can be used and enjoyed every day; people have used bowls, platters, etc. for hundreds of years. He also enjoys turning natural edge pieces and likes the mix of the natural edge and turned wood. Dave says the hidden secrets that are revealed when you turn something is what keeps him turning.

Wood turnings are like people and snowflakes: no two are alike.

Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, visit the gallery at 110 S. Curry St., call 775-313-8628, or email carsoncityart@yahoo.com.