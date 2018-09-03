Alpine tries to dissuade trucks from Highway 4

A semi-truck trying to negotiate Alpine County closed Highway 4 at Silver Creek for four hours last week.

The incident occurred around noon Aug. 29 after the big rig became stuck on a curve.

It was 4 p.m. before the truck and trailer were cleared from the highway.

"Oversized vehicles are not advised on Ebbetts Pass," CalTrans District 10 officials said.

Alpine County Supervisor Don Jardine said the county and the California Highway Patrol are working on a way to discourage truckers from using the rural mountain highways.