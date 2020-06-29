Alpine tops for coronavirus testing in California

As of Monday, California’s smallest county is also No. 1 in coronavirus testing per capita.

“This is the best way to ensure that we can prevent any local spread of COVID19 in our communities and stay open,” Alpine County Public Health Officer Richard Johnson said. “Maintain your social distancing, and wear your face covering when around other people outside of your household, especially when indoors.”

On Monday night, Carson City Heath and Human Services reported a Douglas woman in her 50s had the virus. The woman didn’t have any contact with a known case.

A Douglas man and woman in their 20s were reported to have coronavirus on Friday after a trip to Texas.

Two more Douglas women were added to the list of active cases on Saturday, bringing the county to 26 active cases and 39 recoveries since the first report on March 18. One of the women was in her 40s with a connection to a previous case while the other was in her 60s with no known connection.

The number of active Douglas cases has more than tripled since the beginning of June when it was only seven.

Alpine is conducting community testing 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in Woodfords.

“Even if you were tested previously, you are encouraged to get tested again, as the test only shows what is in your body on that day,” Johnson said. “Testing is recommending as often as every two weeks.”

To register for testing in Alpine, visit http://www.projkectbaseline.com/covid19 Those who register online will be able to stay in their cars for the test. Those who haven’t may register at the site.

“We need as many people to get tested to help us move as rapidly as possible toward complete reopening in Alpine County,” Johnson said.

Community testing will be conducted 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Carson High School. Community testing returns to Douglas High School on July 15.