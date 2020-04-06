Alpine reports second coronavirus case

A second case of coronavirus has been reported in California’s least populated county.

Alpine County Health Officer Richard Johnson said the person was tested on Friday at the Alpine County Health Department Clinic.

The person is not an Alpine resident. Johnson said four people have been tested for the virus so far, with two turning out negative.

“Keep in mind that Alpine County residents frequently seek medical care at locations outside of the county, and likewise the Health Department Clinic sees some clients who reside out of Alpine County,” he said. “The appropriate health departments have conducted case and contact investigations, and all necessary measures have been taken to prevent the spread of the infection into the community.”

Johnson said that community transmission is occurring in all the communities surrounding Alpine County.

“Models estimate that California is weeks away from the peak number of cases and deaths,” he said. “It is essential to rigorously protect ourselves, our families and our community from a surge of cases.”

Toward that end, Johnson ordered all essential workers to use a cloth face covering when working with other employees or conducting essential activities involving contact with the public until the risk subsides

He said first responders and healthcare workers who may encounter people suspected to be infected should follow guidelines established by their employer or regulatory agency. Those workers are subject to more stringent requirements.