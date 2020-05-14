Alpine ready for expanded phase 2 opening

One of the reasons neighboring Alpine County will be able to adopt advanced Stage 2 coronavirus protocols is because Douglas County’s coronavirus counts have been so low.

Alpine County has had one positive case, while Douglas has had 24 and Mono County has had 32 cases.

On Tuesday, Alpine County supervisors are expected to discuss a letter supporting reopening its businesses.

“We believe that Alpine County has the ability to demonstrate our ability to protect the public and essential workers,” Public Health Officer Richard Johnson said.

The department is preparing documentation for the state, including obtaining a letter from their healthcare coalition.

Johnson said the department has had its technical assistance call with the California Department of Public Health.

“We expect to file the requested evidence after the Board of Supervisors meeting on May 19, which will then be posted on the (state’s) website for public viewing.”

Johnson said that that an expanded Stage 2 approval will allow retail stores, office-based businesses, dine-in restaurants and outdoor museums to open.

He said bars will continue to be closed under California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s March 19 stay-at-home order.

“The plan for reopening these businesses involves adopting guidance from the state to implement strategies to minimize risk of transmission of the COVID-19 virus and they resume interacting with the public,” Johnson said.

He said that if an upward trend in new cases is detected, restrictions may be reinstituted.