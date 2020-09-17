Alpine orders quarantine for school staff who attended Minden rally

Diamond Valley Elementary School staff who attended a rally for President Trump on Saturday at Minden-Tahoe Airport and their close contacts have been ordered to quarantine for two weeks.

Alpine County Public Health Officer Richard Johnson said the quarantine affects any school personnel or their household contacts, who’ve attended a gathering over the previous 14 days where social distancing and masks weren’t observed.

“During this time, affected school personnel are not permitted to be physically present with any other affected school personnel other than those who are already in their household.

The Alpine County school has been closed, but is expected to reopen on Oct. 12.

“I was made aware that a number of employees, contractors, and their household contacts attended a large gathering in Minden on Saturday with reports of thousands of persons in attendance without widespread use of masks or social distancing,” Johnson said on Wednesday. “There have also been other nonpermitted gatherings in Alpine County and surrounding areas within the last few weeks that personnel may have attended.”

Johnson said the order is to ensure the school opens on Oct. 12 and to prevent Alpine from being subject to more restrictions by the state.

Johnson said personnel who remain asymptomatic should get a test for the coronavirus.

Anyone who is sick during the quarantine should isolate themselves at home and call the coronavirus warm line at 530-694-1011.

Alpine County cancelled community coronavirus testing at Kirkwood and Woodfords on Wednesday and Thursday due to the smoke.