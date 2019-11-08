Alpine hosts Markleeville Christmas faire

Alpine County’s Administration building in downtown Markleeville is transforming for the upcoming 8th annual Magical Markleeville Christmas Faire.

Holiday decorations deck the halls from the lobby to the boardroom. The smell of fresh popcorn wafts from the little machine just inside the entrance doors, next to the table of free shopping bags from the Chamber of Commerce.

Crafters and vendors are gathering their crafts, goods, and treats for sale in the Board of Supervisors’ meeting room.

The glass walls of the Assessor’s Office reveal Santa’s temporary quarters. Tables across the hall hold edible decorating goodies for the children’s cookie decorating contest. Children ages 3-13 will decorate their own cookies with icing and sprinkles donated by Alpine County Behavioral Health in hopes of winning one of the cash or game prizes, sponsored by the Alpine County Chamber of Board. Santa will pick one winner from each of four age groups.

This family-friendly free event is happening 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23.

Outside, on Main Street, holiday lights are twinkling, and festive decorations are popping up in windows and on pathways. Local merchants and eateries are planning their specials.

Food is certainly a tantalizing part of the Faire. Alpine County Fire and Rescue is starting the day with a free pancake breakfast (donations are welcome). Alpine County Fish and Game is barbecuing hot dogs and hamburgers for lunch. The Markleeville General Store and Alps Haus Café will be open for business.

Alpine County’s History Museum will be open, too, with music flowing from its old-time record player.

This is a time of year for giving as well as purchasing, and visitors can show their generosity during the day. Alpine County Child Abuse Prevention Council is collecting toys, so bring an unwrapped gift to drop off at this booth.

Tree cutting permits will be available at the General Store.