‘All 4 Charity’ event supports MEFIYI

The ninth annual "All 4 Charity" King Crab & Steak Cookout was at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center. Proceeds from this year's sold out dinner will support MEFIYI (Me-for-Incredible-Youth) 2018-19 school year sports-education programs and Douglas High School volleyball program.

The Big Heart Band donated its time and provided classic rock music entertainment. A evening of fun, food and prizes was enjoyed thanks to sponsors Western Nevada Supply, Edward Jones Investments, The Record-Courier, Northstar Lending, Silver State Volleyball Club, Four Point Engineering, Pre Construction Services Group, Northern Nevada Juniors (NNJ) Volleyball Club, Neddenriep Financial, Swag Blue Moon, Intero Real Estate Services, Starbucks, Carson Valley Medical Center, Greater Nevada Credit Union, Argentum Partners and 20/30 Men's Club No. 85.

Also thanks to Douglas High School Culinary, Douglas High School volleyball student-athletes and parents, WAVE (Welcome All Veterans Everywhere), Molly Lahlum and Linda White. The Event Committee of Michael McLaughlin, Alicia Main, Brad Fiene, Christy Nolting, Bryan Oland and JoJo and Suzi Townsell want to express their gratitude for the community support!