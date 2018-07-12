Aktion Club donates flowers to Brookdale Residents

The Kiwanis Aktion Club of Carson Valley recently completed a community service project in an effort to help brighten the days of some of the community's senior citizen population.

Over the course of the month of June, the Aktion Club painted 30 flower pots and planted live flowers in them. In early July, the flowers were donated to Brookdale Senior Living in Gardnerville to be distributed to the residents there.

Volunteers from Carson Valley Medical Center assisted club members with the planting on July 2.

Aktion Club is a community service club for adults with disabilities — boasting more than 12,000 members worldwide. The vision of the club is to develop competent, capable and caring leaders within the community through the vehicle of service.

Locally, the Aktion Club is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley. It is open to adults ages 18 and older living with either a physical and developmental disability. Meetings are on the first and third Mondays of each month at 5 p.m. at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center, 1327 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville. It is free to members and includes a T-shirt, club lapel pin and handbook.

For more information, contact Kiwanis Club Advisor Gary Dove at (775) 339-8882.