Airport signal light work starts Monday

Night-time work to install a traffic signal at Highway 395 and Airport Road will result in closing the the southbound turn lane 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Monday.

Work at the intersection is expected to require a two-mile detour onto Johnson Lane and Heybourne Road.

"All other directions of U.S. 395 and Airport Road will remain open," Nevada Department of Transportation Director Meg Ragonese said.

One lane will close on both directions of Highway 395 near Airport Road between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.

Speeds will be reduced to 45 mph through the work zone.

"The overnight single-lane closures will continue periodically through the coming months as roadway improvements are made," Ragonese said. "Periodic roadway shoulder closures will also continue."

In addition to the traffic signal, the $1.8 million project will include an 1,800-foot merge lane at Johnson Lane and extension of the merge lane from Stephanie Way onto the highway.

That work done by A&K Earthmovers Inc. will include eliminating the winter chain-up area north of the Stephanie intersection. Striping at all three locations will be modified.

An estimated 30,000 vehicles use the highway every day, Ragonese said.