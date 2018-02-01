Airport Road signal work starts Monday

On Monday, preliminary utility work as part of an upcoming project to install a traffic signal on Highway 395 at Airport Road and improve other highway intersections in the Carson Valley.

No lanes will be closed this coming week, according the Nevada Department of Transportation, but roadway shoulder closures will take place on southbound Highway 395 between Stephanie Way and Airport Road as expedited, early-season utility work begins with utility box and fiber optic upgrades.

As full-fledged construction begins in early spring, drivers will see intermittent, single lane closures on U.S. 395 in the Carson Valley, with a minimum of one lane open in each direction.

A new traffic signal will be installed on northbound U.S. 395 at Airport Road, providing a protected left-hand turn to and from Airport Road. Intersection roadway striping, lighting and concrete islands will also be slightly modified to accommodate the new traffic signal and enhance traffic safety.

At Johnson Lane, an approximately 1,800-foot merge lane will be constructed to provide safer right-hand turns from Johnson Lane to northbound U.S. 395. The existing merge lane from Stephanie Way to northbound U.S. 395 will also be extended to the same length with removal of an existing winter chain-up area. Roadway widths at both intersections will be widened to allow easier and safer turns to northbound U.S. 395 for larger vehicles.

The approximately $1.8 million project by contractor A&K Earthmovers, Inc. will enhance safety and mobility on the highway corridor traveled by approximately 30,000 vehicles daily.

State transportation information is available at http://www.nevadadot.com or by dialing (775) 888-7000.