Airport Road signal lights up Monday

After a dozen years of talking about it, a northbound traffic signal at Highway 395 and Airport Road could be activated in time for Monday's commute.

Workers are scheduled to install the mast arm for the signal over the northbound lanes on Sunday night, according to state Transportation Spokesman Meg Ragonese.

"Drivers should anticipate intermittent lane closures on Highway 395 at Airport Road throughout the overnight hours of July 1 and early morning hours of July 2 as installation takes place, including a closure and detour for left-hand turns between southbound Highway 395 and Airport Road," said Ragonese.

Installing the light will require two 20-minute stops for northbound traffic after 7 p.m. Sunday.

Ragonese said that once they are installed, the light will be similar to those at Johnson Lane and Stephanie Way.

"Beginning Monday morning, drivers should be attentive to the advance warning flashers and prepared to stop at the new signal," Ragonese said. "Once activated, maintenance and operation of the signal will be under the purview of Douglas County.

The state still plans to do some final stripe painting and other touches, the work marks the end of the $1.8 million project that included longer merge lanes at Johnson and Stephanie.

Monday will also mark the completion of work on Highway 395 north of Ironwood Drive in Minden.

All four traffic lanes on the highway will be open as the state completes the $3.3 million replacement of the culvert over Martin Slough by contractor Q & D Construction.

Crews will start shifting the highway back to its original configuration on Friday night, with single-lane closures during the weekend to replace the concrete medians removed during construction.

There may be some additional single lane closures after the Fourth of July for final paving and striping.

"We want everyone to drive safely through the work zone, and we ask motorists to be attentive and watch for shifting traffic patterns and single lane closures as construction is completed," Ragonese said.

As many as 30,000 drivers a day use Highway 395 between Minden and Indian Hills.