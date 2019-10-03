Airport proposes evicting tanker company

Not all that long ago, Minden Air Corp., was on the tour for foreign dignitaries.

Douglas County commissioners will discuss evicting the fire tanker company from the airport after it failed to make its lease payments for the past 22 months.

While this lease dates back to Jan. 1, 1999, there are indications the company dates back to 1995 in Douglas County in The Record-Courier where notices of the lease agreement have been posted.

The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office reports the company first filed in the state in 1990. That filing is listed as revoked.

According to the county, Minden Air stopped making its lease payments in December 2017.

“Recognizing Minden Air Corp.’s long, positive history with the county, the airport attempted to work with collaboratively with the tenant,” according Deputy District Attorney Carey Rosser. “In or around June 2018, Minden Air Corp. indicated a willingness to secure the debt with an interest in some of its assets.”

In August 2019, the airport reported receiving correspondence from both Minden Air and another airport tenant that they were in serious negotiations.

The airport delayed seeking termination of the lease, but the negotiations have not produced a signed agreement.

According to the Airport, Minden Air owes $80,525 in back rent and the Nevada Secretary of State has revoked its authority to conduct business in the state.

Should commissioners agree, Minden Air would be given 30 days after receiving written notice.

The company filed for bankruptcy protection in August 2016 after two of its tankers were disabled in crashes over the previous three years.

The company lost two of its employees and a tanker in a crash that occurred in Southern California in 2002.

Two years later, it invested in a British Aerospace BAe146 jet that it sought to convert to fire suppression.

A decade later, the jet was put through a series of tests but was never certified for use by the U.S. Forest Service.

In the meantime, both of the company’s operational P2V fire tankers were disabled in 2012-13.