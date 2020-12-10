Airport grants OK’d after work done

The east side of Minden-Tahoe Airport is being developed for gliders.

Kurt Hildebrand

Douglas County commissioners accepted a $3.19 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration after being told that an oversight resulted in the work being done before they reviewed the grant.

County commissioners approved seeking a grant from the federal government in January to do the work on Taxiway Z on the east side of Minden-Tahoe Airport.

“The grant awards should have come back to commissioners for approval but was not brought back,” County Manager Patrick Cates said.

Airport Manager Chris Johnson signed for the grant money and started work on the projects.

“It’s very clear to me that this was not a willful violation,” Cates said.

The error was discovered by the county finance department when the airport submitted an invoice for payment and Chief Financial Officer Terry Willoughby discovered it wasn’t authorized.

Cates said that not all grant requests have to go to the county commission, but the FAA requires the commission approve a request.

Johnson said that most of the work on the taxiway and an automated weather operating system was replaced.

“The taxiway is essentially complete,” Johnson said. “We will wrap up next year with the final signs going up around March.”