Airport committee seeking new member

Douglas County is currently accepting applications for appointment to the Airport Advisory Committee.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. Feb. 5. Interviews and appointments will be made at the Board of County Commissioner’s Meeting held Feb. 18.

On Jan. 7, county commissioners appointed Susan Goda, Shawn Meehan and Russell Smith to the panel that advises Minden-Tahoe Airport’s management.

Business Community member Alexandra Kingzett moved out of state and resigned opening up another seat.

The duties of the committee are to provide recommendations to the County Commissioners on the general subject of aviation issues related to the airport.

The board consists of seven members.

The committee was founded in 1974 to discuss the nature of development at the airport.

Board eligibility requirements, application forms, and additional information are available in the County Manager’s Office in the Minden Inn, 1594 Esmeralda Avenue in Minden (775) 782-9821 or on the Douglas County website: http://www.DouglasCountyNV.gov.