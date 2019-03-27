Airman Duffy completes basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Maverick Duffy graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Duffy completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits towards an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Maverick is the son of Teresa and Joseph Duffy of Gardnerville. He is a 2018 graduate of Douglas High School.

â€¢â€¢â€¢

Gardnerville resident Alexandra Resney recently was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Resney was initiated at Brigham Young University.

Resney is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.

Resney was the statewide winner of the Nevada Radon Education poster contest in 2011.

â€¢â€¢â€¢

Douglas High School graduate Airman 1st Class Taylee Pickering appeared in a feature about an equine team patrolling Vandenberg Air Force Base in the Lompoc Record.

Pickering is a former Douglas County Sheriff's Office Explorer. She is the daughter of Jennifer and Nick Pickering of Gardnerville.