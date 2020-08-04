Ag exhibit ripe for visiting

Mike and John Henningsen work the cutters on a piece of barbed wire to open the new Ag exhibit at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center.

Kurt Hildebrand

It might have been fitting to cut a piece of barbed wire to dedicate the new agricultural exhibit at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center on Saturday, but it wasn’t easy.

Around three-dozen people turned out for the opening of the Edwin L. Wiegand Ranching & Agricultural Heritage Exhibit.

The barbed wire was cut by Mike and John Henningsen, members of a Gardnerville ranching family that arrived in Carson Valley in the 1870s

Originally scheduled for April, the opening was postponed by the coronavirus outbreak. Participants wore masks and kept their distance during the event.

It also marked the 25th anniversary of the opening of the Gardnerville museum, which occupies the former Douglas County High School Building.

Former Douglas County Historical Society President Dennis Little MC’d the event.

“Anything worth having is worth waiting for,” Little said. “This was 25 years in the making. With the original opening of the museum in 1995, it was the desire of the board and its members to have an agricultural exhibit.”

The first two pieces were donated not long after the museum opened.

“Bit by, bit we started collecting wonderful pieces of equipment and basically just stored them out back,” he said. “But finally 2-3 years ago thanks to the Wiegand trust, and many families that donated time and effort to this exhibit it has now come to fruition.”

Little recognized the Henningsens for their donations to the exhibit.

The museum served cake and refreshments in honor of the anniversary and the dedication.

Douglas County High School was built at the same time as the Douglas County Courthouse in Minden as a result of an act of the 1915 Nevada Legislature to move the Douglas County seat out of Genoa.

Petitioners originally sought to have the courthouse and school established in the new town of Minden, but last-minute wrangling resulted in the school being built in Gardnerville.

It officially opened in 1916 and would serve as the high school for the next 60 years before moving to its current site in Minden.

The Gardnerville museum is one of two operated by the Douglas County Historical Society. The Genoa Courthouse Museum was established in the former Douglas County courthouse vacated when the county seat was moved to Minden. It also served as a school for nearly a half century before being turned over to the historical society.

The Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1477 Main St. in Gardnerville. The Genoa Courthouse Museum is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week in downtown Genoa.