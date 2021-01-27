After shift south into Mono County, storm expected to pivot back to Western Nevada

Topaz Ranch Estates resident John Flaherty reported 14 inches of snow in Topaz Ranch Estates.

John Flaherty/Special to The R-C

Areas close to the mountains wound up with most of the snow on Wednesday morning as a rare winter storm warning continues in Carson Valley through today.

More snow fell in Topaz Ranch Estates than at Heavenly, according to resident John Flaherty who reported 14 inches while the ski resort reported a foot of new snow.

Forecasters said an atmospheric river that shifted south of Western Nevada into Mono County is expected to pivot north again tonight.

“This is the appetizer round before the strongest part of the storm and heaviest snows arrive tonight into Thursday,” forecasters said on Wednesday morning.

The storm closed Highway 88 over Carson Spur and Highway 395 from the Nevada state line to Bridgeport on Wednesday morning.

An avalanche warning and blizzard conditions are expected to continue through Friday morning.

Forecasters say the first phase of the storm is driving an atmospheric river leaving Sierra cement in the mountains.

A Fish Springs resident reported a foot of snow near the volunteer fire station, while Topaz Lake resident Norm Ziola measured 8.5 inches on Wednesday morning.

Forecasters said Foothill and Jacks Valley roads would bear the brunt of the storm in Carson Valley. A Foothill resident reported receiving 6 inches of snow, while a spot a mile north of Genoa received 5.25 inches of snow.

The prospect of more snow during the day prompted the Douglas County School District to call a snow day for Wednesday.

Superintendent Keith Lewis said the district will decide whether a second snow day is required by 6 a.m. today.

Carson Valley Swim Center delayed opening until 8 a.m.

Douglas County snowplow drivers got plenty of warning of the impending storm and a little practice over the past weekend.

County and state roads were plowed for the most part by 8:30 a.m.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported few traffic issues in the county. A few vehicles were reported stalled on Highway 395 around 6 a.m.