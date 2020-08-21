After brief break, nine new coronavirus cases

Dear statues feature masks in Chambers Field.

After a four-day break from the steady drumbeat of new coronavirus cases, Wednesday and Thursday saw nine new Douglas cases, including a half-dozen from one house.

Douglas County Deputy Emergency Manager Dave Fogerson said the other three were household contacts of existing cases.

As of Thursday, Douglas had 19 active cases of the virus and 205 recoveries. The number of cases in the county continues to trail both the capital and Lyon County, according to Carson City Health and Human Services.

That the majority of recent cases can be traced to a source is an improvement over the past month, when most people who came down with the virus couldn’t trace it back to a source.

Fogerson said that overall the county is on a good trajectory for cases, has sufficient medical facilities to handle the virus and agencies have the amount of personal protective equipment to get them through the contagion.

Community coronavirus testing returns to Douglas County 8-11 a.m. Tuesday at East Fork Fire Station 12 in Sunridge.

Testing is free, with no insurance or reservation required. Community testing is epidemiological to determine if there are hidden coronavirus cases.

Anyone experiencing symptoms or with questions, may call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.