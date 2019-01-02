African Children’s Choir to perform Sunday

The African Children's Choir will perform at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Valley Christian Fellowship, 1681 Lucerne St., Minden.

The program features children's songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites. Performances support African Children's Choir programs, such as education, care and relief and development.

Music for Life — the parent organization for The African Children's Choir — works in the African countries of Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa.

The African Children's Choir has performed before presidents, heads of state and most recently the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, for her diamond jubilee. The choir also has sang alongside artists such as Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey and Michael W. Smith.

The African Children's Choir is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief organization dedicated to helping Africa's most vulnerable children.

No tickets are needed for the performance. Donations will be accepted.

For information, call 775- 265-4100 or http://www.africanchildrenschoir.com.