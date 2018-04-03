A year later, woman’s drowning ruled accidental

The death of a 62-year-old Sacramento woman found dead last year in the Upper Truckee River has been ruled an accident.

Pamela Suwinsky's body was found within a mile of the South Lake Tahoe Motel 6 on April 9, 2017.

A long-time friend and ex-husband of Suwinsky reported that she left Motel 6 sometime 1-3:30 p.m. April 3 on foot.

The El Dorado County Coroner has ruled her death as an accidental drowning after a year-long investigation into the circumstances.